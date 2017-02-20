2018 World Cup: Cameroon threaten Eagles with goalscoring defenders

When Nigeria confront Cameroon in a two-legged Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August and September, the Eagles will not only be facing the reigning African champions but a side reputed to have the best defensive set-up in contemporary African football. For the avoidance of any doubt, all but one of Cameroon goals at AFCON 2017 were scored by defenders and defensive midfielders.

