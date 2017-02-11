10 observations from Ghana's abortive...

10 observations from Ghana's abortive AFCON journey

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Ghana once again faltered in its quest to win a 5th AFCON trophy in 35 years. These are 10 key issues I observed from the abortive adventure which I believe can be part of critical success factors for the next AFCON.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC