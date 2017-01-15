Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalized late for Manchester United to salvage a 1-1 draw against fierce rival Liverpool in a result that damaged both team's Premier League title chances on Sunday Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late goal earns Manchester United draw vs. Liverpool Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalized late for Manchester United to salvage a 1-1 draw against fierce rival Liverpool in a result that damaged both team's Premier League title chances on Sunday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2izXktD MANCHESTER, England - Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalized late for Manchester United to salvage a 1-1 draw against fierce rival Liverpool in a result that damaged both teams' Premier League title chances on Sunday.

