White-shirted magician Herve Renard chases treble at the Africa Cup of Nations

Oyem, Gabon: The only certainty in hard-to-predict Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations before the opening fixtures Monday is that Morocco coach Herve Renard will wear the same white shirt on matchdays. He wore one in every match when outsiders Zambia shredded the form book in 2012 to win the premier African national team football competition for the only time.

