Wayne Rooney now stands among the Manchester United greats - Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick has hailed Wayne Rooney's "sensational achievement" in becoming Manchester United's all-time highest scorer and has no doubt the captain can be held in the same high esteem as Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best. Rooney moved clear of Charlton at the top of the club's scoring list when he notched his 250th goal for the club with a superb stoppage-time free-kick in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Stoke.
