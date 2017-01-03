Wayne Rooney equals Sir Bobby Charlto...

Wayne Rooney equals Sir Bobby Charlton's Man United scoring record in FA Cup win

Wayne Rooney moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time top scorer, setting Jose Mourinho's men on the way to an eighth successive win in a one-sided FA Cup clash with Reading. A long-standing air of inevitability made way for collective joy as Old Trafford stood in unison to celebrate the 249th United goal by one of the club's greatest players.

