Wayne Rooney equals Sir Bobby Charlton's Man United scoring record in FA Cup win
Wayne Rooney moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time top scorer, setting Jose Mourinho's men on the way to an eighth successive win in a one-sided FA Cup clash with Reading. A long-standing air of inevitability made way for collective joy as Old Trafford stood in unison to celebrate the 249th United goal by one of the club's greatest players.
