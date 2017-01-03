Volvo outsold in Sweden for first tim...

Volvo outsold in Sweden for first time since 1962

The Volkswagen Golf knocked Volvo's most popular luxury models off the throne in 2016, according to sales figures released by BIL Sweden, the country's automaker association. The last time a foreign car sat atop Sweden's sales list was 1962, when the Volkswagen Beetle zoomed to the top of the ranking.

Chicago, IL

