USMNT 23-man roster set for Serbia friendly
After two weeks of training in uncharacteristically rainy Southern California, Bruce Arena whittled down his United States men's national team January camp roster from 29 to 23 players on Friday in preparation for friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica. Arena made six cuts from a camp comprising only Major League Soccer players: D.C. United left back Taylor Kemp, Philadelphia Union right back Keegan Rosenberry, LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe, Columbus Crew midfielder Wil Trapp and San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski.
