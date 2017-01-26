United States-Serbia Preview: Bruce Arena 2, The Sequel
The return of Bruce Arena as United States Men's National Team coach is a welcome one for most fans. No longer will writers and armchair captains have to questions the lineups and tactics of Jurgen Klinsmann, but that does not mean the current situation facing the USMNT has improved.
