Unanimous decision expands FIFA World...

Unanimous decision expands FIFA World Cupa to 48 teams

11 hrs ago

The FIFA Council has unanimously decided in favour of expanding the FIFA World Cup to a 48-team competition as of the 2026 edition. World football's supervisory and strategic body held its third meeting at the Home of FIFA in Zurich on 9 and 10 January, and decided on a new tournament format with the 48 national teams split into 16 groups of three.

Chicago, IL

