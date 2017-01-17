Ttfa decides todayJan. 17, 2017, 11:5...

Ttfa decides todayJan. 17, 2017, 11:5 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

INTERVIEWS having been made, the recommendation for new head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team will today be submitted to the board of directors of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association for consideration. The board of directors meet from 3p.m. today at the Hasley Crawford stadium, and among their deliberations will be to decide on the recommendation for a new national coach to fill the post vacated by Belgian Tom Saintfiet on Tuesday, January 10. Reports are that candidates interested in the post were Colombian Francisco Maturana, Englishman Terry Fenwick and St Lucian Stuart Charles-Fevrier, along with former T&T national players Russell Latapy and Dennis Lawrence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC