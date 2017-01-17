Ttfa decides todayJan. 17, 2017, 11:5 PM Ast

INTERVIEWS having been made, the recommendation for new head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team will today be submitted to the board of directors of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association for consideration. The board of directors meet from 3p.m. today at the Hasley Crawford stadium, and among their deliberations will be to decide on the recommendation for a new national coach to fill the post vacated by Belgian Tom Saintfiet on Tuesday, January 10. Reports are that candidates interested in the post were Colombian Francisco Maturana, Englishman Terry Fenwick and St Lucian Stuart Charles-Fevrier, along with former T&T national players Russell Latapy and Dennis Lawrence.

