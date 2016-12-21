Toni Kroos mocks Brazil in his New Ye...

Toni Kroos mocks Brazil in his New Year greetings, legendary striker Ronaldo hits back

Read more: DNA India

German midfielder Toni Kroos caused a Twitter uproar on Sunday when he decided to lace his New Year greetings with a pinch of salt. Kroos, while referring to Germany's 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, replaced the digits '1' and '7' in '2017' with the flags of Brazil and Germany respectively.

Chicago, IL

