Terry Byrne on international duty wit...

Terry Byrne on international duty with England. Picture: Action Images

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

In the light of Watford's financial crisis it seemed odd that after cutting so many staff and off-loading several of the dressing room high earners, they kept on Terry Byrne as general manager. It was not a post Watford had filled often in the past - Graham Taylor being the previous occupant before he admitted the role "bored me stiff" and returned to football management and achieved two successive promotions in 1998-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15) Aug '15 Fart news 19
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC