Terry Byrne on international duty with England. Picture: Action Images

In the light of Watford's financial crisis it seemed odd that after cutting so many staff and off-loading several of the dressing room high earners, they kept on Terry Byrne as general manager. It was not a post Watford had filled often in the past - Graham Taylor being the previous occupant before he admitted the role "bored me stiff" and returned to football management and achieved two successive promotions in 1998-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.