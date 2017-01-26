Teaser clip released from David Beckh...

Teaser clip released from David Beckham's Desert Island Discs special

15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The former England footballer, 41, was picked as the castaway for the landmark edition of the Radio 4 series, hosted by Kirsty Young. In the teaser clip released on BBC Radio 4's website on Friday afternoon, David - whose fashion choices have included nail varnish, a sarong and a braided hairstyle - discusses his love of clothes.

