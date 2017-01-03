Sunderland's Jermain Defoe is NOT for sale and will feature against Burnley in the FA Cup
David Moyes has confirmed Jermain Defoe WILL play some part in tomorrow' FA Cup third-round tie against Burnley, after insisting the striker is not for sale. The Black Cats have rebuffed interest from West Ham this week, with the London club now believed to be pursuing other interests.
