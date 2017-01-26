Sulley Muntari still desire to play for Black Stars
Ghana international Sulley Muntari has reiterated his desire to wear the Black Stars jersey again despite his fractious past with the national team. The experienced midfielder was axed from Ghana's camp at the 2014 FIFA World Cup for punching a Ghana FA official.
