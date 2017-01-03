Stoke beats Watford 2-0 to move away from drop zone

Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross, second left, celebrates scoring his sides opening goal against Watford during their English Premier League soccer match at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, England, Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017. Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf, left, and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure in action during their English Premier League soccer match at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, England Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.