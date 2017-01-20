Steven Gerrard to be awarded Freedom of the City
Stevie G has been nominated for this award owing to his service and contribution to Liverpool Football Club, National and International football alongside his charity work at the Merseyside. He will be receiving the city's highest civic honour which has left him speechless, Gerrard admitted.
