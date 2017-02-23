St. Louis, San Diego bidding for MLS expansion teams
Dropped by the NFL, St. Louis and San Diego are among bidders from 12 areas applying for four Major League Soccer expansion teams. Two of the teams, which have $150 million expansion fees, will start play in 2020.
