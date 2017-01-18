Spain striker David Villa backs Guard...

Spain striker David Villa backs Guardiola to turn around Machester City fortunes

16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

MANHATTAN BEACH, California: Former Barcelona and Spain striker David Villa has backed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to overcome teething troubles and turn around the fortunes of the Premier League club. Having enjoyed great success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Guardiola was brought in by City to take the club into the European elite but so far the Spaniard is struggling to compete on the domestic front.

