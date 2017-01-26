Soccer-Small-town Brazil team returns to pitch after crash

Jan 26 Brazilian striker Tulio de Melo had a long career in soccer clubs across Europe but when his former team Chapecoense called last month in the wake of a devastating air disaster, he knew he had no choice but to go back. The journeyman forward, who played for the small Brazilian club in 2015, knew most of the players and staff who were killed on Nov. 28 when their plane plunged into a mountainside in Colombia on the way to the biggest game in the team's history.

