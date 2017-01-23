SOCCER: Olyroos ready to begin Asian Cup preparation

Western Sydney players dominate a 26-strong squad selected from A-League clubs for next week's relocated Olyroos training camp, the first step in preparations for Australia's under-23 Asian Cup campaign. Seven Wanderers were on Monday named in Josep Gombau's squad to train together on the Central Coast, where the camp was controversially moved following backlash from clubs over a previously scheduled tour of Hong Kong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.