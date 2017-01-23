SOCCER: Olyroos ready to begin Asian Cup preparation
Western Sydney players dominate a 26-strong squad selected from A-League clubs for next week's relocated Olyroos training camp, the first step in preparations for Australia's under-23 Asian Cup campaign. Seven Wanderers were on Monday named in Josep Gombau's squad to train together on the Central Coast, where the camp was controversially moved following backlash from clubs over a previously scheduled tour of Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC