Soccer-Man Utd's Ibrahimovic libelled by ex-athletics manager - Swedish court

Jan 9 A Swedish court found former national track and field team manager Ulf Karlsson guilty of aggravated libel against Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday for suggesting he used performance-enhancing substances. The district court in Karlstad ordered Karlsson to pay a fine of 24,000 Swedish crowns for comments, at an April 2016 panel discussion, about what he called a sudden weight gain by the 35-year-old, who is Sweden's top goalscorer.

