Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to a 48-team tournament from 2026 has been met with approval by the Scottish Football Association. Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan has welcomed FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026, describing it as "a positive step, particularly for the smaller nations".
