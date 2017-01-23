Ryan Mason's family grateful for support during 'traumatic 24 hours'

Ryan Mason's family has thanked well-wishers for their support following a "traumatic 24 hours" after the Hull midfielder underwent surgery on a fractured skull on Sunday. The 25-year-old was carried off and received oxygen after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill in the first half of Hull's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

