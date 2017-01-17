Rosicky doesn't rule out return to Czech Republic team
In this Friday, May 27, 2016 file photo, Tomas Rosicky of Czech Republic reacts during a friendly soccer match between Czech Republic and Malta in Kufstein, Germany. Rosicky who is recovering from a long term injury says he is not ruling out a return to the Czech Republic national team, it was reported in Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
