Ronaldo honoured by former Ballon d'Or winners a
Luis Figo, Raymond Kopa and former Brazil star Ronaldo were at Real Madrid v Granada to hail Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth Ballon d'Or. Real Madrid fans turned the Santiago Bernabeu gold before Saturday's LaLiga match against Granada as Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured for his fourth Ballon d'Or triumph.
