Ronaldinho planning return to football, says agent
Two-time FIFA world player of the year Ronaldinho is hopeful of returning to football with a South American club this year, according to his brother and agent. Roberto Assis said the 2002 World Cup winner's preference was to join a club that has qualified for the Copa Libertadores, the continent's top club competition.
