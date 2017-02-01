Romario, Ronaldinho, Adriano, Neymar ...

Romario, Ronaldinho, Adriano, Neymar and Brazil's Under-20 champions

With Rogerio Micale's side gunning for the Selecao's twelfth title, Brasil Global Tour looks back at U20 graduates who went on to become world stars With one eye focused intently on a place at the World Cup, the Brazil Under-20 side kicked off the final stage of the South American Championships this past weekend with a 2-2 draw against Ecuador. Goals from Corinthians duo Guilherme Arana and Maycon had put the Selecao two goals up before the half-hour mark, but two second-half penalties ensured Rogerio Micale's side began the second and final phase of the tournament with a draw.

Chicago, IL

