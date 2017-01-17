Robinho in Brazil squad for Chape fundraiser versus Colombia
" Veteran forward Robinho has been called back into Brazil's national team for Wednesday's friendly against Colombia " a match that will raise funds for the families of the victims of the Chapecoense team air crash. The former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan player has not played for Brazil since the 2015 Copa America.
