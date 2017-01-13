Robinho, Diego, Dudu and the players ...

Robinho, Diego, Dudu and the players hoping for Brazil return this month

16 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The duo are among a host of local stars hoping the friendly with Colombia will provide them a chance to work their way back into Tite's full squad On March 19, Brazil coach Tite will summon 23 players for the friendly match against Colombia, which will raise funds to to help the families of the victims of the Chapecoense air disaster. It will be Tite's first friendly match as Selecao coach and will see a markedly different line-up take to the field in Rio, with the squad restricted to players currently plying their trade in domestic Brazilian football.

