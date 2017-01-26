Roberto Carlos: 'Fantastic' Gabriel J...

Roberto Carlos: 'Fantastic' Gabriel Jesus will be a Man City star

10 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The former Brazil international believes his countryman can become a big player for Pep Guardiola's side after making his debut against Tottenham The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut on Saturday against Tottenham, coming off the bench for an impressive cameo, having signed for Pep Guardiola's side from Palmeiras. City paid a reported A 27 million for the attacker, who is a full Brazil international, having already scored four goals in six appearances since making his senior debut in September 2016.

