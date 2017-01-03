Real test awaits Cranes against Ivory Coast
Of the 17 Slovaks that faced Uganda, 16 of them were making their debuts. Majority are graduates of the U21s and play their football at home, with only two plying their trade in Poland and one in Austria Uganda Cranes and Slovakia line up in the dug out with the match officials before walking out for the international friendly on Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|19
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC