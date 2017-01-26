Real Salt Lake's Nick Rimando eager to help rebuild US men's national team

Sixteen years ago, when Bruce Arena first coached the United States' national soccer team, Nick Rimando spent his first game with the squad sitting on the bench in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca and watching Kasey Keller perform in goal during a 1-0 loss to Mexico in World Cup qualifying. Now, in Arena's second stint as the team's coach, Rimando has perhaps his best chance to seize the position Keller once held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.