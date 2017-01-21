Orlando City hires Tim Mulqueen as new goalkeeper coach
Orlando City goalkeeper Joe Bendik will be working with a new coach when the Lions begin preseason training next week. The club has hired Tim Mulqueen to replace goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr, who accepted a job with the Vancouver Whitecaps Jan. 5. Mulqueen is expected to be in place for the team's first preseason workout Monday, the Orlando Sentinel has confirmed.
