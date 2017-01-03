Onyango and Billiat kings at Caf awards, but Afcon will be tough

Khama Billiat conquered continental football with his club side, Sundowns, and now he hopes to do so with his national team, Zimbabwe. Photo: Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Immaculately dressed in navy suits, Khama Billiat and Denis Onyango stood next to each other on stage right before they announced the African Player of the Year - Based in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.