Oguchi Onyewu training with the Philadelphia Union
Former AC Milan and United States National Team center back Oguchi Onyewu was on the field with the Philadelphia Union for their first day of training camp at the Power Training Complex in Chester. "He's just keeping his fitness up," head coach Jim Curtin said after training.
