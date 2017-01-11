Often derided, Fellaini finally feels some love at United

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho, second right, hugs his player Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini after he scored his sides second goal of the game, as Hull's manager Marco Silva looks on during the English League Cup semifinal, 1st leg, soccer match between Manchester United and Hull at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.