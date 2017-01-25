No more cash bonuses for Stars - Isaac Asiamah
A new comprehensive bonus structure is to be put in place for the Black Stars and all national football teams, including other sporting disciplines, in order to avert agitations over unpaid bonuses as it occurred during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, told the media in Port Gentil that a new incentive package, which has seen the Black Stars' bonus reduced by 50 per cent at the ongoing AFCON, is the beginning of a comprehensive arrangement to reward national teams in line with the country's economic strength.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC