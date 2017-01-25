No more cash bonuses for Stars - Isaac Asiamah

A new comprehensive bonus structure is to be put in place for the Black Stars and all national football teams, including other sporting disciplines, in order to avert agitations over unpaid bonuses as it occurred during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, told the media in Port Gentil that a new incentive package, which has seen the Black Stars' bonus reduced by 50 per cent at the ongoing AFCON, is the beginning of a comprehensive arrangement to reward national teams in line with the country's economic strength.

