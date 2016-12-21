Nigeria football needs surgery-Akpoborie

Ex-international, Jonathan Akpoborie has revealed that the country's football requires total re-jigging if the various national teams must create a successful impact in 2017. Football in the outgoing year had a contrasting success after the Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for this year's African championships while the Super Eagles who couldn't qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, are having a decent run in their quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia and Algeria to remain top of group B. The same thing can be said of the Super Falcons who clinched the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Cameroon for the eighth time.

