Nations Cup to kick off amid same old complaints
The African Nations Cup begins next week against a backdrop of civil strife in host nation Gabon and ever more strident complaints from European clubs about the tournament taking away key players midway through their season. On the footballing front, the Ivory Coast seek to defend their title, Egypt bid to revive former glories and tiny Guinea Bissau aim to continue their fairytale run.
