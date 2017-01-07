Nakata joins International Football Association Board

Former Japan star Hidetoshi Nakata has been appointed as a member of the International Football Association Board that discusses and decides proposed alterations to the game's laws. The 39-year-old, whose exploits in the Italian Serie A paved the way for many of his countrymen to move to Europe's top leagues, has been named one of the nine members for the Football Advisory Panel representing the Asia Football Association.

