Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker (7) faced uncertainty

Sports world weighs in on Trump immigration policy Like everyone else, those in sports are experiencing confusion, anger and embarrassment Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2jH2KmY The NBA continues to seek clarification from the U.S. Department of State about how President Trump's executive order suspending immigration and visas for citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen impacts its players. "We have reached out to the State Department and are in the process of gathering information to understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskego.