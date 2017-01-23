Messi renewal progressing very, very well, says Robert
Barcelona's technical secretary has no doubt that the Argentine forward, Andres Iniesta and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will sign new contracts Talks over a new contract for Lionel Messi are progressing "very, very well", according to Barcelona first-team secretary Robert Fernandez. The latest reports in Catalonia claim that Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is in possession of a firm proposal to extend Messi's stay and will handle negotiations with the Argentina star's management personally.
