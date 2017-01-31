Melbourne Victory's Marco Rojas a dark horse for golden boot, but Kiwi winger would prefer the title
Anyone having a bet on the race for the A-League golden boot could be forgiven for focusing on the top two strikers who will face off on Saturday night in the third Melbourne derby of the season. Besart Berisha, Melbourne Victory's main hitman, tops the standings with 13 goals after 17 rounds and stands alone at the top of the pile as the A-League's all-time goal scorer, having eclipsed Archie Thompson's total of 90 earlier in the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC