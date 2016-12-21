'Maybe if I was a German manager you ...

'Maybe if I was a German manager you might praise that': David Moyes...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'Maybe if I was a German manager you might praise that': David Moyes has a dig at Klopp after frustrating Liverpool David Moyes has mocked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Sunderland secured a draw that puts a dent in the Merseysiders' title hopes. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/maybe-if-i-was-a-german-manager-you-might-praise-that-david-moyes-has-a-dig-at-klopp-after-frustrating-liverpool-35336512.html Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec 18 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Russia faces sport racism allegations (Jul '15) Aug '15 Fart news 19
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC