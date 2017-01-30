Matthaus urges Low not to take Muller to Confederations Cup
The former Germany captain expects Joachim Low not to take the Bayern Munich star to the international tournament in Russia Germany coach Joachim Low should leave Thomas Muller out of his squad for the Confederations Cup this year, according to former captain Lothar Matthaus. Muller has endured a difficult season with Bayern Munich, scoring just four goals in 24 appearances while being used in a variety of different roles in Carlo Ancelotti's system.
