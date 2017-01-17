Maradona charms Naples on anniversary of first Serie A title
Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona shakes hands with former Napoli's soccer team president Corrado Ferlaino during the Italian soccer Hall of Fame 2017 event in Florence, Italy, January 17, 2017. Italian former soccer players Paolo Maldini, Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, Giancarlo Antognoni and Marco Tardelli attend the Italian soccer Hall of Fame 2017 event in Florence, Italy, January 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec 18
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC