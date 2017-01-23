Liverpool transfer news and rumours: ...

Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Reds star Daniel Sturridge urged to join Paris Saint-Germain

18 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Liverpool fringe player Daniel Sturridge has been urged to join Paris Saint-Germain by former England and Arsenal ace Ian Wright. Sturridge isn't in Jurgen Klopp's first choice XI and Wright reckons a move abroad could help the ex-Manchester City and Chelsea man revive his career.

