Legend Asamoah Gyan deserves my support - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has touted the greatness of Asamoah Gyan, describing his captain as a legend who deserved every support to cement his legendary status and pledging that he is ready to play alongside for collective team success. The youngster said he was not worried for his lack of goals at the tournament so long as Gyan's presence loomed large to ensure victory just as it happened last Saturday when the Al Ahli Dubai striker scored Ghana's only and winning goal in the team's 1-0 victory over Mali in Port-Gentil at the ongoing African Cup of Nations .

