Legend Asamoah Gyan deserves my suppo...

Legend Asamoah Gyan deserves my support - Jordan Ayew

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has touted the greatness of Asamoah Gyan, describing his captain as a legend who deserved every support to cement his legendary status and pledging that he is ready to play alongside for collective team success. The youngster said he was not worried for his lack of goals at the tournament so long as Gyan's presence loomed large to ensure victory just as it happened last Saturday when the Al Ahli Dubai striker scored Ghana's only and winning goal in the team's 1-0 victory over Mali in Port-Gentil at the ongoing African Cup of Nations .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC